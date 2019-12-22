Don't Stick Things Inside A Baby's Ears

When cleaning baby’s ears, it’s important to wash the outside of the ear during bath time.

Q-tips, fingers or anything else that’s very small should not be stuck inside the ear.

You can use a warm washcloth and a bit of unscented baby shampoo to clean a baby’s ears.

According to Business Insider, ear wax is normal and shouldn’t be messed with.

If you clean the ear canal with something it may force the wax deeper in or dry it out.