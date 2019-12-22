Global  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Their Royal Highnesses and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the statement read.
