Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the statement read.