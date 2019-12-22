Global  

Sanders Demand For Injury Data To Be Released From Amazon

Bernie Sanders and Rep.

Ilhan Omar requested form 300, 300a and 301 data from Amazon.

This data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration shows the number of injuries at the company.

Yet this data can only be requested by current or former employees who might face backlash for the request.

According to Gizmodo, Sanders and Omar want data from all Amazon facilities from 20016, 2017 and 2018.
