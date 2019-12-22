Global  

Southwest May Be Sued By Customer Removed From Flight For Speaking Arabic

A Southwest Airlines passenger from America of Iraqi descent was removed from a 2016 flight.

He was removed after a passenger heard him speak in Arabic and worried about him being a terrorist.

A federal judge rejected Southwest Airlines Co’s bid to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit they faced from this incident.

According to Reuters, the judge dismissed claims of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
