Six Killed, 13 Injured In Vegas Apartment Fire 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Five people died and 13 others were injured in Las Vegas. Five people died and 13 others were injured in Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 1310 NEWS 6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire. https://t.co/lpFCOic18p 5 minutes ago ChiRadio 6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire https://t.co/AOzUrfqOgb 2 hours ago I❤2🏍 RT @APWestRegion: A fire in a three-story apartment complex in Las Vegas has killed 6 people and injured 13, authorities say. Some resident… 3 hours ago Eleanor Skelton RT @12NewsNow: A fire at an apartment complex in Las Vegas has killed six people and injured 13 others. The fire department said between 30… 3 hours ago Cita Wertz Authorities have started their investigation into one of the worst fires in Las Vegas’ history after six people wer… https://t.co/Uw0h3HTCmr 4 hours ago Press of AC Firefighters arriving at the scene began treating injured and using ladders to rescue numerous people already jumpi… https://t.co/UEs0qw1YLZ 4 hours ago News 10 Six people are dead and 13 people were injured in an early morning fire at the, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said Saturd… https://t.co/9kycN2qPom 4 hours ago The Village Reporter 6 Killed, 13 Injured In Las Vegas Apartment Building Fire https://t.co/fOW9GrR3ws 5 hours ago