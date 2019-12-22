Winter Solstice at Stonehenge 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published Winter Solstice at Stonehenge People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to mark the Winter Solstice, and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year. 0

