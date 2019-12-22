Huge Kangaroo Hops Past Pedestrians on Bridge 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 水依1⃣0⃣0⃣% Huge Kangaroo Hops Past Pedestrians on Bridge || ViralHog https://t.co/momYv7dWaA 3 hours ago