Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes.
Afghan president Ghani set for second term after narrow election victory

Result will give Ashraf Ghani authority needed to conduct peace talks with the Taliban
Independent - Published

Preliminary results show Ashraf Ghani won 2nd term as Afghan president

Afghanistan's election commission said president Ashraf Ghani has won a second term, earning 50.64...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •France 24



BeingVaibhav27

Vaibhav Jadhav 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani: My dear friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me this afternoon to congratulate me… 9 minutes ago

NelsonJ08834714

Nelson James Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term Preliminary results, originally due in October, sh… https://t.co/8szlV9lkXr 19 minutes ago


Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani [Video]Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani

Afghanistan&apos;s incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

In surprise trip to Afghanistan, Trump says Taliban talks resumed [Video]In surprise trip to Afghanistan, Trump says Taliban talks resumed

Donald Trump makes unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day, his first since becoming the US president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

