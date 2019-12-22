Fat Guy Touchdown Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots



Tweets about this Andrew Sheehy Tom Brady goes 26 of 33 with 271 Yards and a Touchdown to give the New England Patriots a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. #NFL100 7 hours ago Richard Patterson Jr Block Party: Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive, and keep a key drive alive (He now has 7… https://t.co/Di87blg7xc 8 hours ago WETM-TV RT @WETM18Sports: The Buffalo Bills gave the New England Patriots quite the scare, but the Patriots scored a late touchdown to come back an… 9 hours ago WETM-TV Sports The Buffalo Bills gave the New England Patriots quite the scare, but the Patriots scored a late touchdown to come b… https://t.co/dEsuLDyg80 9 hours ago Brian2372 Josh Allen looks sad in the Press conference If only New England didn't make the 2 pointer Buffalo they still would… https://t.co/QYLhfOibqF 10 hours ago Democrat & Chronicle John Brown catch a 53-yard touchdown for the Bills' first lead https://t.co/zzZZUyAP9x 12 hours ago Alejandro Diaz M RT @record_mexico: ¡Touchdown Bills! Josh Allen conecta con John Brown (3C)🏟️ #GoBills 17-13 #GoPats EN VIVO: https://t.co/EmXLKS7Mp4 12 hours ago DIARIO RÉCORD ¡Touchdown Bills! Josh Allen conecta con John Brown (3C)🏟️ #GoBills 17-13 #GoPats EN VIVO: https://t.co/EmXLKS7Mp4 12 hours ago