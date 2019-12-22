Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey A dashcam picks up a tornado crossing the M25, near Chersey, Surrey. Severe weather has disrupted Christmas travel plans as authorities issued more than 90 flood warnings. 0

