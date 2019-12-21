Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

VP Naidu meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
VP Naidu meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in DelhiVP Naidu meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India-China Boundary Question: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The Indian delegation is led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is...
DNA - Published

Modi-Xi 2nd informal summit charted course for steady growth of India-China relations: Chinese Foreign Minister

Beijing [China], Dec 25 (ANI): The second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

diplomaticsquar

DIPLOMATIC SQUARE Indian Vice President Naidu Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi https://t.co/jUIHRCRwiE 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News [Video]Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published

Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri [Video]Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri refused to recognise poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is being roped in by AAP for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Hardeep Puri..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.