Even 2000 wont be enough Salman Khurshid on BJP plan to hold 250 pro CAA PCs



Tweets about this Komal preet❤️ RT @ramyanls: In vishal madurima s case Sidharth was asked about how they were In paras mahiras Sid was asked about paras was Bcoz ev… 14 minutes ago Atul Thakur RT @JashanDandiwa14: #ChartbusterSid In vishal madurima s case Sidharth was asked about how they were In paras mahiras Sid was asked a… 3 hours ago