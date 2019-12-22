Tornado damages properties in Surrey in the UK

A tornado hit Surrey in the UK on Saturday causing damage to some homes.

A video filmed in Chertsey showed the moment the twister tore through a back garden.

"Looking out on our flooded garden and heard a roar, then rattling, then everything went crazy," said filmer Hilary Cantor.

"Fence panels went flying, trees uprooted, BBQ twisting like a top, bins thrown open then it vanished," she added.