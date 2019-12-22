Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tornado damages properties in Surrey in the UK

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Tornado damages properties in Surrey in the UK

Tornado damages properties in Surrey in the UK

A tornado hit Surrey in the UK on Saturday causing damage to some homes.

A video filmed in Chertsey showed the moment the twister tore through a back garden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tornado damages properties in Surrey in the UK

A tornado hit Surrey in the UK on Saturday causing damage to some homes.

A video filmed in Chertsey showed the moment the twister tore through a back garden.

"Looking out on our flooded garden and heard a roar, then rattling, then everything went crazy," said filmer Hilary Cantor.

"Fence panels went flying, trees uprooted, BBQ twisting like a top, bins thrown open then it vanished," she added.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.