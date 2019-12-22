Global  

The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham

The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham

The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth and her son Prince Edward travel to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The Monarch attended the Sunday service while her husband, Prince Philip, remains in hospital in London.

Report by Browna.

