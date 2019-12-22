Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote ‘Chhapaak

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote ‘ChhapaakDeepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote ‘Chhapaak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yourboy_md

Mandar RT @DeepiKA_movies: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar talked about #Chhapaak at #lokmatmoststylish. Watch now. https://t.co/x6ReLTukYW ht… 6 minutes ago

Vishnu__Bala

CHHAPAAK on 10 JAN 2020 RT @DeepiKA_movies: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar interview with Patrika News Watch now. https://t.co/wEoE0eJvTF #Chhapaak https://t… 6 minutes ago

DeepiKA_movies

KA ENTERTAINMENT FC#Chhapaak Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar talked about #Chhapaak at #lokmatmoststylish. Watch now. https://t.co/x6ReLTukYW https://t.co/x7srKpB5Wg 8 minutes ago

DreamzDrem

Dremzz RT @DeepikaSouthFC: [VIDEO] : Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Interview with Patrika News . #Chhapaak Promotions Link : https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

DeepiKA_movies

KA ENTERTAINMENT FC#Chhapaak Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar interview with Patrika News Watch now. https://t.co/wEoE0eJvTF #Chhapaak https://t.co/RAdIJVpgnv 45 minutes ago

IamRv9

SUPER🌟 का SUPER🌟 RT @deepikaddicts: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for #Chhapaak promotions in Mumbai today. 💙 https://t.co/SUVudDC2Xr 1 hour ago

DeepikaSouthFC

Deepika South FC [VIDEO] : Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Interview with Patrika News . #Chhapaak Promotions Link :… https://t.co/Hap9R0ci9Z 2 hours ago

theekshanadanu3

#Queen Deepika# #Chhapaak💎 RT @pinkvilla: #Chhapaak: #DeepikaPadukone reflected Malti in the first prosthetics session itself REVEALS #MeghnaGulzar https://t.co/pACQB… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.