Australian bush fires turn New South Wales sky orange

Australian bush fires turn New South Wales sky orange

Australian bush fires turn New South Wales sky orange

The skies above New South Wales in Australia turned orange on Saturday (December 21st) evening as smoke from devastating bush fires filled the air.
Australian bush fires turn New South Wales sky orange

The skies above New South Wales in Australia turned orange on Saturday (December 21st) evening as smoke from devastating bush fires filled the air.

Since September, Australia's bushfires have killed at least nine people, destroyed more than 700 homes and scorched millions of hectares, according to official reports.

