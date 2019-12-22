Apostolate to the Handicapped 12/22/12

[music] >> in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

Good morning, welcome as we are privileged to celebrate this holy eucharist on this fourth sunday of our advent journey to the festival of christmas.

Let us prepare to celebrate our mass.

As we call to mind and acknowledge our sins, open our hearts and our very lives through the goodness of god's divine mercy.

>> lord jesus came to save your people from their sins.

Lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> lord jesus, you, and the mystery of the incarnation, christ have mercy.

>> christ have mercy.

>> lord jesus, you will come again in the glory of your resurrection.

Lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> may almighty god have mercy on us, forgive us from our sins and bring us to life everlasting.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> for three bce will lord, your grace into our hearts.

That we to whom the incarnation of christ your son was made known by the message of an angel.

Made by his passion and cross, he brought to the glory of his resurrection.

Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the holy spirit, one god for ever and ever.

>> amen.

>> a reading from the book of the prophet, isaiah.

The lord spoke to ahaz saying, ask for a sign from the lord, your god let it be the best the netherworld or high as the sky.

Ahaz answered i will not ask, i will not tempt the lord.

Then isaiah said, listen o house of david!

Is it not enough for you to weary people, must you also weary my god?

Therefore the lord himself will give you this son, the virgin shall conceive, and bear a son and shall name him emmanuel.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> let the lord enter, he is king of glory.

>> let the lord enter, he is king of glory.

>> the lords are the earth and its fullness, the world and those who dwell in it.

For he founded upon the season and established it upon the rivers.

>> let the lord enter, he is king of glory.

>> who can ascend the mountain of the lord?

Or who may stand in his holy place?

One whose hands are sinless, whose heart is clean, who desires not what is vain.

>> let the lord enter, he is king glory.

>> he shall receive a blessing from the lord, a reward from god his savior.

Such is the race that seeks for him.

That seeks the face of the god of jacob.

>> let the lord enter, he is king of glory.

>> a reading from the beginning of the letter of st.

Paul to the romans.

Paul, a slave of christ jesus, called to be an apostle and set apart for the gospel of god, which he promised previously through his prophets in the holy scriptures.

The gospel about his son, descended from david according to the flesh, but established as son of god in power according to the spirit of holiness.

Through resurrection from the dead, jesus christ our lord.

Through him we have received the grace of apostleship, to bring about the obedience of faith, for the sake of his name, among all the gentiles among whom are you also who are called to belong to jesus christ.

To all the beloved of god in rome, called to be holy.

Grace to you and peace from god our father and the lord jesus christ.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> alleluia, alleluia alleluia.

>> the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him emmanuel.

>> alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.

And with your spirit.ou.

>> a reading from the holy gospel according to matthew.

>> glory to you, o lord.

>> this is how the birth of jesus christ came about.

When his mother mary was betrothed to joseph, but before they lived together.

She was found with child through the holy spirit.

Joseph her husband, since he was a righteous man, yet unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly.

Such was the intention when, behold the angel of the lord appeared to him in a dream and said, joseph, son of david, do not be afraid to take mary your wife and your home.

For it is through the holy spirit that this child has been conceived in her.

She will bear a son and you are to name him jesus.

Because he will save his people from their sins.

All this took place to fulfill what the lord had said through the prophet, behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him emmanuel, which means god is with us.

When joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home.

The gospel of the lord.

>> praise to you, lord jesus christ.

>> my friends, all four candles of our advent we care, our homes, our churches have been lifted.

A very short week is this fourth week of advent knowing that the festival of christmas is only a few days away.

But on this verge of christmas, this morning we have just heard in the beginning of the gospel, this is how the birth of jesus wonderful reminder for us as we continue to prepare for christmas itself, that the birth of jesus did not just magically happen, in time, because god like potentially snapped his fingers and it all happened.

That it was filled with surprising events.

In the lives of many people, and the months leading up to his actual birth.

So, we are reminded again this morning to be attentive that the story of the incarnation, of jesus birth is one of profound faith and profound faith that overcame fear and confusion.

Many of the key characters that we know were very much a part of it.

Think of it as a wonderful gift of surprises.

We all have surprises as a part of our lives and certainly christmas is a season that seems tailor-made for lots of surprises and we think in a couple of days the surprise of the gifts that santa will bring, the surprise of the gifts shared and received, the surprise of so many events in our own lives and in that goodness that we always live in the spirit of openness to surprises and open to the unexpected.

Sometimes though surprises are to welcome in different times and parts of our lives and so often how wonderful they are.

To live with a spirit of joyful kind of expectation and certainly, as we prepare to celebrate the great event of christmas.

Because we celebrate the wonderful gift of divine surprises.

Not just the gifts we share in our relationships or that we receive, but to focus on the great divine surprise of our god and chose to step quietly and gently into our human history in person in person and incarnate of a tiny baby in a nondescript village.

Perhaps even prophets like isaiah who was in the first reading certainly foretold the birth of the savior, emmanuel.

How it happened, of course probably likely could have been a surprise even for isaiah.

So, we know that luke's account of the nativity is really a focus on a young galilean patent by the name of mary.

Matthew account which we heard proclaimed is more of a focus on joseph.

Again, the experience of joseph leading up to this great event that was proper sized for some 700 kind of years prior to leaving and imagining that joseph probably knew the prophetic voice of isaiah, the stories leading up to this.

Perhaps we can appreciate well the surprises that joseph had to endure in this very account beginning with a meeting of an angel.

Calling for him to look at reality to be open to things happening in his life and in his relationship that never he could have imagined.

Certainly, the surprise of all those events of being, we trust to a virgin, he knew the story who would actually be mary, the one he was betrothed to.

All of that confusion and as it was related in the gospel this morning is that how she was pregnant by the holy spirit and all of those realities and joseph being a man of deep jewish faith certainly could have chosen to be able to have what was really said to be the punishment for a woman to be pregnant out of wedlock was to be stoned to death.

But yet, we meet joseph who is filled with mercy and compassion and open to a guidance of god, when god was asking him to be about even though in the midst of it how surprising it was.

As the gospel ended, he was very willing to take mary into his life and into his home and to be able to take on the giftedness of not being, not just being a foster father of a boy in their lives, but the very son of god.

We think about the surprises that joseph endured and experienced and encountered certainly the surprising events of mary, a young teenager who was also met by an angel and called to be the mother of god.

What an amazing divine surprise in her life, all of their lives.

For all of us, to keep tuned into these very familiar stories of christmas and the incarnation and how the lord continues to call all of us and to meet us and to surprises perhaps in things and ways that the lord is calling us to be attentive to in our lives and in our world.

All of a sudden, all of us that we simply our response in faith is to be like a joseph and mary, just open to god's grace and god's call to be willing to say yes, as both of them did.

That mary by her words, joseph not by words but by his actions to say yes to the will of god.

May we reflect on what are some of the ways, the surprising ways even that the lord is calling us to step out of our own reality and to do things a little bit different as people of faith.

Perhaps reaching out to someone in a loving compassionate kind of way, we haven't connected with in a while.

Maybe to find ourselves more generous financially to support the poor, food pantries, whatever it might be.

The lord is always talking to us in the lord is always stretching us and so inviting us to have that willing spirit, that openness of a deep-seated faith for new possibilities in our lives that the lord may be calling us to and may be asking of us, it was joseph who being open to the lord was willing to take mary as his wife and to preserve her virgin purity and to provide a home and a family that would nurture, jesus christ the very son of god.

May this week, the season be filled with abundant blessings, new possibilities of openness to surprises of what this event what our faith in god continues to call us to.

>> with the apostles creed, let us profess our faith.

>> i believe in god, the father almighty, creator of heaven and earth.

In jesus christ, his only son our lord, who was conceived by the holy spirit, born of the virgin mary, suffered under pontius pilate.

Was crucified, died and was buried, he descended into hell, on the third day he rose again from the dead, he ascended into heaven, is seated at the right hand of god the father will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the holy spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.

Amen.

>> god's gift to us are unbounded with confidence, we speak our needs adding a silent prayer of our hearts.

>> that god will continue to strengthen and guide all ministers of faith, including pope francis and bishop donald, in opening the hearts of all to receive promised redeemer of the world.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for all elected officials that they may be united in seeking the common good, we pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> that all who are challenged by feelings of loneliness may be comforted by the presence of christ in their lives.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for all who reside in assisted living environments that they feel the embrace of god in their lives through the many people who provide care to them.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> that the deceased members of the peter & margaret schmitt family, the intention of this mass and all who have died may be raised to new and eternal life.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for our own personal intentions, we offer in silence of our hearts.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> emanuel, with us through you we lift up to the father a world so desperately in need of healing.

As we wait in joyful hope for your coming once more.

May you never cease to guide and direct your church in the way of your love.

Amen.

>> who lives and reigns forever and ever.

>> glossary lord of all creation for sheer goodness we have received the bread we offer you.

Fruit of the earth and work of human hands.

It will become for us the bread of life.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> glossary lord of all creation for sheer goodness we received the one we offer you, fruit of the vine and work of human hands, it will become our spiritual drink.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> pray sisters and brothers that my sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to god the almighty father.

>> may the lord accept the sacrifice at your hands for the praise and glory of his name, for our good and the good of all his holy church.

>> may the holy spirit will lord, sanctified these gifts laid upon your altar, just as he filled with his power in the bloom of the blessed virgin mary.

Through christ our lord.

>> amen.

And with your spirit.ou.

>> lift up your hearts.

>> we lift them up to the lord.

>> let us give thanks to the lord our god.

>> it is right and just.

>> it is truly right and just, our duty and our salvation always and everywhere to give you thanks.

Lord holy father, almighty and eternal god through christ our lord.

For all the oracles of the prophets foretold him, the virgin mother, long for him with love.

The on telling, john the baptist saying of his coming and proclaimed his presence when he came.

It is by his gift that already we rejoice at the mystery of his nativity.

So that he may find this watchful in prayer and exalted in praise.

So with angels with thrones and communions that all the hosts and powers of heaven we sing to him of your glory as without end, we a claim.

>> holy, holy, holy lord god of hosts.

Heaven and earth are full of your glory.

Hosanna in the highest.

As it is he who comes in the name of the lord.

Hosanna in the highest.

>> you are indeed holy lord, the fount of all holiness.

Take holy therefore these gifts we pray by sending them your spirit upon them like they do fall.

So that they may become for us, the body and blood of our lord, jesus christ.

At the time he was betrayed and entered willingly into his passion, he took bread and giving thanks, broke it and gave it to his disciples saying, take this all of you and eat of it.

For this is my body which will be given up for you.

>> in a similar way when supper was ended, he took the chalice and once more giving thanks, he gave it to his disciples saying take us all of you entering from it.

For this is the chalice of my blood, the blood of the new and eternal covenant which will be poured out for you and for many.

For the forgiveness of sins.

Do this in memory of me.

>> a mystery of faith.

We proclaim your death the lord, and professor resurrection, until you come again.

>> therefore, as we celebrate the memorial of his death and resurrection, we offer you lord the bride of christ and the chalice of salvation.

Giving thanks that you have held is worthy to be in your presence.

Minister to you.

Humbly, we pray the partaking of the body and blood of christ we may be gathered into one by the holy spirit.

Remember lord your church spread throughout the world and bring her to the fullness of charity.

Together with francis our pope and donald our bishop.

All the clergy.

Remember also our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection and all who have died in your mercy.

Welcome them into the light of your face.

Have mercy on us while we pray.

>> with the blessed virgin mary mother of god, blessed joseph, her spouse to the blessed apostles and all the saints who have please do throughout the ages.

We may merit to be co-heirs to eternal life.

And may praise and glorify you through your son, jesus christ.

>> through him with him and into him god almighty father, in the unity of the holy spirit all glory and honor is yours forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> at our savior's command and formed by divine teaching, we dare to say.

>> our father who art in heaven hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.

>> deliver us lord, we pray from every evil, graciously grant peace in our days and that by the help of your mercy we may be always free from sin and safe from all the stress as we await the blessed hope and the coming of our savior, jesus christ.

>> for the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours now and forever.

>> lord jesus christ to set your apostles, peace i leave you, my peace i give you, looking out on our sins but on the face of your church and graciously grant her peace and unity in accordance with your will to live and reign forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> the peace of the lord be with you always.

>> and with your spirit.

>> please minister his word of peace to those who are near to you.

>> christ be with you.

>> lamb of god, you take away the sins of the world, have take away the sins of the world have mercy on us.

Lamb of god he take away the sins of the world, grant us peace.

>> behold the lamb of god, behold him who takes away the sins of the world.

Blessed are those called to the supper of the lamb.

>> lord, i am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.

>> the body of christ.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> having received this pledge of eternal redemption, we pray almighty god that is the feast day of our salvation draws ever nearer, so we may press forward all the more eagerly to the worthy celebration of the mystery of your sons nativity.

Who lives and reigns forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

May almighty god bless you the father, the son and the holy spirit.

>> amen.

>> our mass has now ended let us go in peace to love and serve the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> t e presider for today celebration of the fourth sunday in advent was msgr.

Larry bakke, the director of the apostolate for persons with disabilities of the diocese of madison and pastor of saint clare of assisi parish in monroe.

I am bill brennan.

Our acolytes this morning were evan and grant voegli.

We are members of st.

William parish in janesville and are pleased to b part of the apostolate tv mass ministry.

Our sacred celebration was enhanced by the music sister bernadette prochaska of the franciscan sisters of perpetual adoration.

By closed captioning provided by the apostolate and the interpretation of nancy hallada, those who are deaf and hard of hearing were able to worship with us this morning.

It is because of the generosity, public service, and social concern of the owner, management and staff of wisc-tv that we are able to bring this time of faith sharing for persons of all faiths living with disabilities.

Please join us at our usual time on christmas day for mass celebrated by bishop donald hying, with music provided by the madison diocesan choir.

Make it a beautiful week!

May all of us live in the hope of the coming king of glory!

Real-time closed captioning provided by u.s. captioning company