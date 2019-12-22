Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually'

Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually'

Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas if she stumbles across it while channel surfing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dame Emma Thompson loves Love Actually - Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas. The… https://t.co/00zUKK5FOb 4 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Dame Emma Thompson loves ‘Love Actually’ #EmmaThompson #LoveActually https://t.co/6hUmik4KfC 11 hours ago

carolindx_

carol do SUS RT @ukvapegeek: Dame Emma Thompson loves Love Actually https://t.co/gfSEMHQTiI https://t.co/bLI6D1hVL5 13 hours ago

ukvapegeek

Cameron Anderson Dame Emma Thompson loves Love Actually https://t.co/gfSEMHQTiI https://t.co/bLI6D1hVL5 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.