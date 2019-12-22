13 People Shot At Englewood House Party 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:08s - Published 13 People Shot At Englewood House Party Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports. 0

