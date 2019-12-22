Crews Getting Ready For Boeing's Starliner To Land After Problematic Test Flight 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published Crews Getting Ready For Boeing's Starliner To Land After Problematic Test Flight Its flight to the International Space Station was aborted after an onboard timer failed shortly after launch. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this