Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

For First Time In Over 40 Years Cuba Has A Prime Minister

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
For First Time In Over 40 Years Cuba Has A Prime Minister

For First Time In Over 40 Years Cuba Has A Prime Minister

President Miguel Diaz-Canel appointed Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to a five-year term.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kxeronn

Kieronnnnnn. @charemily247 Same, unfortunately work had screwed me over so I couldn't go either! Ah that's fair enough, and yeah… https://t.co/zuRQsZCMF0 21 seconds ago

MiyukikikiXD

미유키 Extinct Species Of Leopard Spotted For The First Time In Over 30 Years https://t.co/Qx6vUuRoP0 1 minute ago

LuvAvaGabrielle

Ava Gabrielle When you have to pull over to a rest area to see Eddie Murphy on @nbcsnl for the first time in 35 years. Attitudina… https://t.co/846zy7RC5j 2 minutes ago

pugwash84

laura harris RT @jamescharles: I went skiing tonight for the first time in over 8 years and as soon as I got on the slopes, it all came back to me like… 5 minutes ago

1floridawoman

Dee Kay RT @AmericaElige: Cuba: Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (PCC, left) has been appointed Prime Minister in an effort to decentralize the… 9 minutes ago

JayStaccADollar

2x Baby Daddy 🏆🏆 RT @UberFacts: President Donald Trump has signed a bill to spend $25 million on gun control research. The government will be funding studi… 10 minutes ago

nemumDave

🇪🇺Dave Simpson #virginmediadown #VirginMediaoutage was annoying but it’s the first time we’ve had any significant outage in over 2… https://t.co/xbuDOEHuat 12 minutes ago

themechelle

Mechelle RT @StacyMichelleB: @themechelle Yup, he starred on SNL last night for the first time in 35 years! I feel a bit over the hill saying that… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.