Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Menorah In The D

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Menorah In The DMenorah In The D
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Renegarcia112

Rene Garcia RT @RepAdamSchiff: To all those lighting the first candle on their menorah tonight and frying up a fresh batch of latkes, Happy Hanukkah!… 4 seconds ago

jelome01272899

jelome RT @WhiteHouse: As our Jewish brothers and sisters gather around the menorah each night, we pray for a memorable and blessed celebration of… 7 seconds ago

AbidGangatPR

Abid Gangat RT @MayorofLondon: What a great atmosphere in Trafalgar Square tonight as we celebrate #Chanukah with the lighting of the menorah. #Chanuka… 8 seconds ago

SteelOneLA

The Steelest RT @WhiteHouse: Who was the first president to observe Hanukkah by lighting the National Menorah in a ceremony in Lafayette Park? Find out… 10 seconds ago

AmericanTrue7

American Trumpette RT @VP: Happy Hanukkah to all those celebrating around the United States and the world! Each night as you gather around the menorah, we pra… 13 seconds ago

mmmonk53

John W. Pettit RT @PressSec: For eight nights, Jewish families and friends will come together to engage in the lighting of the menorah. May you all have a… 15 seconds ago

ARKangel0615

N7 BA SpecOps @sgellison They need to create a Ravens Menorah for the Jewish fans! 8 nights of purple and black! 36 seconds ago

RoanParrish

Roan Parrish 🕯💀 mysteries of chanukah include but are not limited to: —the spelling —why don't the candles have those metal wick… https://t.co/G5YvZ0xJ7G 47 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.