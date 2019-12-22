‘Mamata to blame for rise of BJP’: Jairam Ramesh 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published ‘Mamata to blame for rise of BJP’: Jairam Ramesh In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Congress Member of Parliament, Jairam Ramesh blamed West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee for the rise of BJP in the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this