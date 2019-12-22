Snake catcher frees deadly viper from fishing net

This is the moment a snake catcher freed a deadly viper which was caught in a fishing net.

Expert snake handler Mr Mohan was called to a property in Bangalore in India's Karnataka state on Saturday (December 21st).

He found a highly venomous Russell's viper caught in a blue fishing net.

Using a pair of scissors, Mohan carefully cut away the net and removed the reptile in a special bag.

The snake was released shortly afterwards in a forest reserve.

Russell's vipers often live in farmland where they come into contact with humans and so are a major cause of snakebite deaths.