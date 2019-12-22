Global  

Japanese window cleaners dress up in amusing annual custom

Window cleaners dressed as a wild boar and a mouse wipe the windows of the Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo on December 19, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

This is an annual event where window cleaners dress up as Chinese zodiac animals from the present and the coming year to promote the year-end and New Year.

2019 is the year of the wild boar, and 2020 will be the year of the Rat.




