Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Making Latkes with Rabbi Noah

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:27s - Published < > Embed
Making Latkes with Rabbi NoahMaking Latkes with Rabbi Noah
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Making Latkes with Rabbi Noah

WE ARE GETTING READY FORHANUKKAH, THE FESTIVAL OFLIGHTS STARTS ON THE 2TH DAYOF THE JEWISH CALENDAR MONTHAND LASTS FOR EIGHT DAYS ANDNIGHT.

IT BEGINS TONIGHT ATSUNDOWN.WE HAVE WITH US RABBI NoahChertkoff JOINS US LIVE ONDAYBREAK TO MAKE LATKES.2 1/2 lb2 1/2 lbs potatoesOne largeonion3/4 cup matzo mealTwolarge eggsOne tbsp potatostarch1 1/4 tsp salt1/2 tsppepperVegetable oil for fryingIF YOU'D LIKE MOREINFORMATION, HEAD TO OURWEBSITE.

TMJ4 DOT COM SLASLINKS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.