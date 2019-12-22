Making Latkes with Rabbi Noah

WE ARE GETTING READY FORHANUKKAH, THE FESTIVAL OFLIGHTS STARTS ON THE 2TH DAYOF THE JEWISH CALENDAR MONTHAND LASTS FOR EIGHT DAYS ANDNIGHT.

IT BEGINS TONIGHT ATSUNDOWN.WE HAVE WITH US RABBI NoahChertkoff JOINS US LIVE ONDAYBREAK TO MAKE LATKES.2 1/2 lb2 1/2 lbs potatoesOne largeonion3/4 cup matzo mealTwolarge eggsOne tbsp potatostarch1 1/4 tsp salt1/2 tsppepperVegetable oil for fryingIF YOU'D LIKE MOREINFORMATION, HEAD TO OURWEBSITE.

