Christmas lights enchant park-goers in El Salvador capital

A park in the centre of the El Salvador capital is putting on an impressive display of Christmas lights this year.

The recently reopened Parque Cuscatlán in San Salvador is now filled with stunning festive illuminations of castles, cars, reindeer and much more.

The park reopened in September after a US-backed renovation project.
