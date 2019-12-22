Michael Martinez Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth after glitch prevents space station rendezvous - BGR https://t.co/fl5RLp5Rka 55 minutes ago

debbi-o VIDEO: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth after abbreviated time in orbit https://t.co/JOeYskC4YF via @amermilnews 1 hour ago

Q Is the News Now, All for a Larp? Boeing Starliner returns to earth after aborted mission to ISS https://t.co/IbsUge5WqG #globalnews https://t.co/mOZU4dcWhe 1 hour ago

timworld Boeing CST-100 Starliner Returns to Earth With New Name: Calypso https://t.co/IpT8nWD7oC https://t.co/VOYcEw1dOo 1 hour ago

scout finch VIDEO: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth after abbreviated time in orbit https://t.co/H62L4EoEQo via @amermilnews 2 hours ago

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Boeing CST-100 Starliner Returns to Earth With New Name: Calypso https://t.co/sx5A0cPqt9 https://t.co/J9D39B6p8t 2 hours ago

Scientific Researcher Abdul Karim RT @NASA_Marshall: Boeing's Starliner spacecraft touched down safely in White Sands, New Mexico early yesterday morning — with a new name a… 3 hours ago