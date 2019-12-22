Nonprofits ask last-minute shoppers to consider giving to them during holidays; how to help

Be in the lower 40s.

While many are out doing some last minute holiday shopping this weekend... non-profits in southern wisconsin are asking you to consider their christmas list... rock county reporter adam duxter joins us from our bureau at the janesville gazette with what they say..

Are their biggest needs.

Amanda..

The non-profit groups i talked to today say while the holidays are a time many choose to give... it's also a time... their needs get bigger, too.

inside the rock county ywca... a room where children play... learn... and grow..

Is quiet.

A stark change..

From how things usually are this time of year.

right now we have 48 kids between our domestic violence shelter and our transitional living apartments. Christmastime is a little tough.

Christmastime is a little tough.

the non-profit group... which serves victims of domestic violence through shelter, advocacy, and child care... but this holiday season... their needs are swelling.

a lot of our childcare programs are at capacity, our domestic violence shelter and our transitional living apartments are at capacity a lot, so we have to work a lot with other agencies.

and while it might seem overwhelming... draz says..

You can help... if you find yourself out picking out one last gift... to pick out one extra toiletry for ywca.

3 sot 11 11 28 .

When people come to us in the shelter, they oftentimes come with very little to nothing.

Things like hairbrushes, deodorant, toothpaste, that is a really big need.

across town... echo is working to serve the homeless and low income population.

While they are always in need of warm clothes... and non perishable food..

This year..

They have another need.

gas cards and bus tokens for our homeless individuals so we can help them get to work, look for work.

and while the average us household will spend more than 1000 dollars this holiday season... these groups say a fraction of that... can make all the difference for them.

One thing both groups stressed is while they'll gladly accept money... or physical donations.... one thing they're looking for in 2020 is for people to volunteer their time... so if you're not able to add one more thing to the list..

They say maybe setting a resolution for 2020... is the way to go.

Thanks, adam.