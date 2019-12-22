Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:07s - Published Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ken Lee RT @HongKongFP: ‘It’s indigenous’: Hong Kong protest anthems undergo Cantonese opera makeover in bid to bridge generational divide https://… 7 seconds ago Rosetta RT @QuickTake: LOOK: An officer drew his gun as police and demonstrators fought during a peaceful protest against the treatment of China's… 20 seconds ago #kamaranaatuhgaya RT @QuickTake: “I come here today to support the Uighur because they face the repression of the communist government in China,” said a stud… 1 minute ago Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #worldnews Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown. Many Hong Kongers are watching the scale of China's c… 12 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #worldnews Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown. Many Hong Kongers are watching the scale of… https://t.co/FabodyeNOD 13 minutes ago