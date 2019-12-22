Community welcomes winter with outdoor activities

Neighborhood associations.

And local organization naturing in madisonelebrated the start of winter and the solstice today by hosting its welcoming winter event.

They're encouraging families to get outside...not just now...but all winter long.

While kids are enjoying stories and games by the fire...organizers say they're also getting vitamin d and phsyical activity.

Organizers say that although it's a warm december night...they're hoping they can continue encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors.

(((lee alliet, co- founder, naturing in madison "this leads into feeling brave on those 10 degree days and colder that we get.

That even if it's not as long as they're spending here on this afternon, they're able to spend 10 minutes and then come inside for their hot coccoa."))) a few of naturing in madison's winter games...like sledding.... had to be changed due to a lack of snow...but the organization still filled up the hoyt park trails