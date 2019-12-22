Ocasio-Cortez Jabs Pete Buttigieg Over Wine Cave Dinner At Bernie Sanders Rally 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:06s - Published Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders appeared for a rally together. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders appeared for a rally together. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this