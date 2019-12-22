Global  

Boeing Starliner Returns To Earth

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s
Boeing Starliner Returns To EarthBoeing's Starliner has landed.
0
Tweets about this

maria_battles

Maria Battles DEC. 22, 2019 | 7:36 AM PDT | 51 minutes ago · WATCH LIVE: A news conference is held after Boeing's new Starliner… https://t.co/Zzqa4Li1A4 2 minutes ago

DanielleSoutha6

Danielle Southards RT @NASA: Today, @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth. 🌎 Tune in to NASA TV starting at 6:45am ET for our mission coverag… 5 minutes ago

kfhanson

Ken Hanson Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth, lands in New Mexico after failed mission https://t.co/vie6yX3Z5F 5 minutes ago

AnonMonkeyMan1

Monkey Man RT @DJLOK: Oh look y'all...a real life UFO made the news today. The day after #SpaceForce was created. What a coincidence! Boeing Starli… 5 minutes ago

ASA04258635

ASA RT @NASA: Watch our live coverage on NASA TV tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 22, as @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner spacecraft returns to Earth for a land… 7 minutes ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News Boeing Starliner space capsule lands in New Mexico desert after aborted flight to International Space Station https://t.co/NPv7LjhX3C 9 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Starliner landing: Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission https://t.co/pbUU1ZYQ6P https://t.co/ZiYgPUffpA 10 minutes ago

DJLOK

David Oh look y'all...a real life UFO made the news today. The day after #SpaceForce was created. What a coincidence!… https://t.co/bA3pQd6h6f 12 minutes ago

