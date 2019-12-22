Global  

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Sunday the International Criminal Court's plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the International Criminal Court's plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories on Sunday (December 22).

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Friday (December 20) that she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the court's jurisdiction had been established.

But this was refuted by Netanyahu who claims the court has "no jurisdiction" to investigate alleged war crimes.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU SAYING: "Although we are moving forward to new horizons of hope and peace with our Arab neighbors, the ICC in Hague goes backwards and on Friday it finally became a weapon in the political war against the state of Israel." The ICC's chief prosecutor, said a 2015 preliminary examination into alleged war crimes had provided enough information to meet all criteria for opening an investigation.

The decision has been welcomed by Palestinians.




