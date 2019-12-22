Global  

Woman dies after crash between bus and car in Battersea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Woman dies after crash between bus and car in Battersea

Woman dies after crash between bus and car in Battersea

A 26-year-old woman has died after a crash between a rental car and a National Express bus.

The vehicles were engulfed in flames after the smash which happened in south-west London in the early hours of Sunday.

The rear-seat passenger of the grey Volkswagen Polo Zipcar died at the scene and the female driver is in a critical condition, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage circulating on social media of the scene shows both vehicles on fire on Queenstown Road, close to Chelsea Bridge.
