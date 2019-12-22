Global  

Spies in Disguise with Tom Holland - Embrace Your Weird

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
Check out the official "Embrace Your Weird" featurette for Spies in Disguise starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Ben Mendelsohn and Masi Oka!

Release Date: December 25, 2019 Spies in Disguise is a computer-animated spy comedy movie produced by Blue Sky Studios.

Loosely based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, the film will be directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane in their directorial debuts, and is set to star the voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.
