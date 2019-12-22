Right now.

fort wayne residents walked in solace from the rescue misson to trinity lutheran church for the nation's longest night memorial walk to commemorate the homeless who have passed.

3 some people are walking alone in the dark with no end destination.

Ann helmke//participant"it's poverty, it's extreme poverty that's the underlying cause."

On the longest night of the year and the first day of winter, fort wayne residents gathered for the longest night memorial walk, a national night honoring those who've passed in the homeless community.

Sam hardy//coo fort wayne rescue mission"time where we take a pause in the busy-ness of schedule and we think about those who are not with us at this time.

Ya know, they've succumbed to circumstances in their life."fort wayne's rescue mission teamed with trinity english lutheran church to organize the walk.

Participants were encouraged to understand that homelessness comes in many forms.ann helmke//participant "you've got working people living in their cars.

Tent cities.

Just trying to survive."the rescue mission urges homeless individuals to keep going and reach out to the organization so they won't fall victim to their outside circumstances...its why some brought a flashlight or candle with them on their walk...as a symbol for those who are no longer walking among ussam hardy//coo fort wayne rescue mission"which is to restore hope, bring dignity into the lives of those in the margins of our community.

To make sure that they are positioned as well as they possibly can."

