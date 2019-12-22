The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital.

Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement on Friday he was being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a precautionary measure due to a pre-existing condition.

It is not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, the queen's country estate in Norfolk.The queen has not altered her holiday routine and went to church on Sunday as normal, joined by her son Prince Edward.