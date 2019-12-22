Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires crisis in his home state deepened. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this