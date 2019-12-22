Banksy brings war-scarred manger scene to Bethlehem 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published Banksy brings war-scarred manger scene to Bethlehem British street artist Banksy has brought a sombre Christmas spirit to a hotel he founded in Bethlehem, with a manger scene invoking the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this