The biggest moments in the march to impeachment

After months of investigation, hours of testimony and plenty of heated debate, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.

Here are the most consequential moments leading up to that historic vote.
Donald Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached when the House of Representatives formally charged him on Wednesday with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The march to impeachment began with a whistleblower's complaint in September.

The announcement of an official impeachment inquiry quickly followed, but what came next was months of rancorous debate and partisan clashes on Capitol Hill.

Democrats say they gathered irrefutable evidence of the president's crimes, whereas Trump's Republican defenders in Congress say Democrats have failed to make a compelling case.

Trump stands accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival while withholding military aid to the country, and then trying to thwart the Congressional investigation into that charge.

Wednesday’s consequential vote sets up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers must decide whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.




