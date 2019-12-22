Global  

6 Underground on Netflix - The Real Skywalkers

6 Underground on Netflix - The Real Skywalkers

6 Underground on Netflix - The Real Skywalkers

Check out the official "The Real Skywalkers" featurette for the Netflix movie 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins and Ben Hardy!

Release Date: December 13, 2019 on Netflix 6 Underground is a vigilante action movie directed by Michael Bay and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins and Ben Hardy.

Bay produced the film with his longtime partner Ian Bryce and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.
