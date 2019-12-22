Global  

Solskjaer: We were very, very poor

Solskjaer: We were very, very poor

Solskjaer: We were very, very poor

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side were slow and very, very poor after their 2-0 defeat to Watford in the Premier League.
