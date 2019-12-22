Global  

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

The family of Harry Dunn were “incredibly reassured” to meet with Home Secretary Priti Patel, as her office considers extraditing the US suspect charged with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving, their spokesman said.

Ms Patel sat down with Harry’s father Tim Dunn on Sunday just days after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge US citizen Anne Sacoolas.

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles did not attend the meeting in north Oxfordshire.
