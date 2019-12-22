Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss the Queen's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family in a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said.

“You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”