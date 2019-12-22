Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss the Queen's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family in a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said.

“You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bahoulifla

Princess Shuri 💜 RT @RAnnie2021: During Christmas season you want to spend time with family that love, care and respect you. Meghan lived there for 7 years… 2 hours ago

s_westgarth

Margaret Westgarth-S Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Be Spending Christmas with the Royal Family https://t.co/MYPMpmuKaN 3 hours ago

soletiole2912

Soletiole RT @Puppymom91: Dear Meghan, Harry and Archie, It warms my heart that you chose to spend Christmas in our country. I hope you have the hap… 3 hours ago

marolitsa

Marcella It's very disturbing to read how the Meghan haters are wishing for the Queen + Philip to die this Christmas because… https://t.co/GwUw3ShoSA 4 hours ago

L_Riestra

Luis Riestra Delgado Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada with baby Archie to spend Christmas here: report https://t.co/eKg54JAbvK vía @nationalpost 7 hours ago

wQke_

🇦🇺 WWG1WGA 🇦🇺 369 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to spend Christmas in Canada https://t.co/t438chhyuj 8 hours ago

Scottwatson747

JaKe 🤗 ❌ RT @CABRAXAS10: Meghan hoped to spend Christmas sipping eggnog in Oprah's mansion or the Clooney's villa; guest of honor at Serena or Nonoo… 8 hours ago

3novicesSydney

3Novices Australia #3Novices Sussexes to spend Christmas in Canada https://t.co/MeyTEz407B Meghan and Harry will spend their Christma… https://t.co/unnguPm5Y1 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.