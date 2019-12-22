Tesco halts production of Christmas cards after girl finds plea from prisoner in China 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Tesco halts production of Christmas cards after girl finds plea from prisoner in China A girl in London reportedly opened a card to find a message inside claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this