Surfer bitten by shark off Santa Rosa Island

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:28s
Surfer bitten by shark off Santa Rosa IslandThe man is expected to make a full recovery. (Anchor: Melissa Mecija)
Recent related news from verified sources

Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern...
Seattle Times - Published

Surfer attacked by shark calls rescue a “Christmas miracle”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surfer attacked by a shark off the coast of Southern California called his...
Seattle Times - Published


erol_antz

Erol-antony McKenzie RT @Newsweek: Video shows surfer bitten by shark in "truly terrifying" attack off California coast being hoisted to safety https://t.co/vOT… 2 days ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Video shows surfer bitten by shark in "truly terrifying" attack off California coast being hoisted to safety https://t.co/vOT8sQNWLi 2 days ago

marcusmoore

Marcus Moore RT @ABCWorldNews: SHARK ATTACK: A 37-year-old had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island Saturday afternoon when a shark attack took place — a… 2 days ago

steventeaster

STEVEN T. [email protected] RT @CBSLA: SHARK ATTACK: Surfer airlifted to safety and on the mend after being bitten by shark off Santa Rosa Island https://t.co/8yd4AYLW… 2 days ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You SHARK ATTACK: A 37-year-old had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island Saturday afternoon when a shark attack took pla… https://t.co/jQWkprAhHv 2 days ago

WGNOtv

WGNO A 37-year-old man was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter after he was bitten by a shark while surfing near Sant… https://t.co/iVgABoSQG9 2 days ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight SHARK ATTACK: A 37-year-old had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island Saturday afternoon when a shark attack took pla… https://t.co/Tfopqwl6iy 2 days ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond A 37-year-old man was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter after he was bitten by a shark while surfing near Sant… https://t.co/7SpekAAdtJ 2 days ago


Surfer Recovering After Shark Attack Off Santa Rosa Island [Video]Surfer Recovering After Shark Attack Off Santa Rosa Island

The Surfer was rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after being bitten by a shark north west of Santa Rosa Island.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:31

Watch This Scuba-Diving Santa Feed Fish & Shark At Malta's National Aquarium! [Video]Watch This Scuba-Diving Santa Feed Fish & Shark At Malta's National Aquarium!

Looks like Santa Claus has turned into Scuba-Claus! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:36

