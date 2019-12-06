Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Libya forces ship with Turkish crew into port as Greece slams sea deal

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Libya forces ship with Turkish crew into port as Greece slams sea deal

Libya forces ship with Turkish crew into port as Greece slams sea deal

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias has visited Benghazi, the seat of Libya's eastern administration that is opposed to the UN-backed government.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

p3Acewalker_Paz

Pacifica Jones Porter America Bridges ⏳ RT @bpolitics: Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces seized a ship with a Turkish crew, in apparent retaliation after Turkey al… 2 days ago

Omar2927Omar

Omar27 RT @MarsadLibya: Libya: Khalifa Haftar's forces release ship with Turkish crew #ليبيا #Libya https://t.co/DKjiKmBtZa 3 days ago

orlyusa

Orly Benny Davis From Discover on Google https://t.co/pWGep5T1hg 3 days ago

dtdexter

Datu Dexter Turkish-crewed ship seized by Haftar's forces after Ankara approves Libya military pact https://t.co/nbbkJjKTUq 4 days ago

RichardHobson_

Larin Holding Co RT @wheelertweets: As #Turkey steps up military support to #GNA militias in #Tripoli, Libyan forces in the east seize a Turkish ship, and #… 5 days ago

CastorVali

Castor Vali Libya: Khalifa Haftar's forces release ship with Turkish crew | Libya News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/RZdv7eoCJw 5 days ago

MarsadLibya

Marsad Libya Libya: Khalifa Haftar's forces release ship with Turkish crew #ليبيا #Libya https://t.co/DKjiKmBtZa 5 days ago

RonaldJHElzenga

Ronald Elzenga RT @keesamok: Libya’s east-based forces release ship with Turkish crew - They say the vessel was seized because it entered Libya’s territor… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey vs Greece: Fighter jets spar in Greek airspace row [Video]Turkey vs Greece: Fighter jets spar in Greek airspace row

TURKEY / GREECE — Turkish and Greek fighter jets engaged in 16 mock dogfights after Greece's airspace was violated by Turkish jets on December 17 over territorial claims in the Aegean Sea, according..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord [Video]Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Deal mapping out a sea boundary is 'blatant violation of international law', says Greek foreign minister.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.