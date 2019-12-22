Global  

Flood warning issued as Portland in UK’s Dorset pounded by large waves

Waves are forecast to overtop sea defences at Chiswell in Dorset, southwest England with sea spray expected as a result of high tides.
Waves are forecast to overtop sea defences at Chiswell in Dorset, southwest England with sea spray expected as a result of high tides.

Video filmed from Portland in Dorset shows huge waves pounding the shoreline and approaching homes.

The Dorset Echo quoted the UK Environment Agency as saying: “Forecast high water is 15:00 on 22/12/19.

The forecast wind is Force 6 west south westerly.

Tide times are in local time.

Flooding to roads and properties is possible at these times, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

We believe there is a possibility of flooding for A354 Chiswell, Brandy Row, Pebble Lane, Victoria Square up to the junction with Queens Road, the car parks along the A354 and the yard along Lerret Road We are closely monitoring the situation.

Our incident response staff are closing flood gates.”




