Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

Emer McCarthy reports.
When six-year-old Florence Widdicombe sat down to write Christmas cards for her friends, she wasn't expecting to find a card with a message already inside.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) 6-YEAR-OLD, FLORENCE WIDDICOMBE, GIRL WHO FOUND MESSAGE FROM CHINESE PRISONERS IN TESCO CHRISTMAS CARD, SAYING: "The card said we are forbidden prisoners forced to work against our will, please contact Peter Humphrey.'' The secret message had been packed by foreign prisoners in China who were victims of forced labour, alarming Florence's parents.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) BEN WIDDICOMBE, FLORENCE'S FATHER, SAYING:"I felt very shocked, but I also felt the responsibility to pass it on to Peter Humphrey as the authors asked me to do." The Peter Humphrey in question is a British former journalist and corporate fraud investigator.

Humphrey and his American wife were both sentenced in China in 2014 for illegally obtaining private records of Chinese citizens and selling the information to clients.

Florence's father contacted Mr Humphrey on Linkedin.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) BRITISH FORMER CORPORATE INVESTIGATOR AND JOURNALIST, PETER HUMPHREY, SAYING: "Well, I spent two years in captivity in Shanghai between 2013 and 2015 and my final nine months of that captivity was in this very prison, in this very cell block where this message has come from.

So, this was written by some of my cellmates from that period who are still there serving sentences." Florence's discovery led to British supermarket giant Tesco suspending a Chinese card supplier on Sunday (December 22), and said it has withdrawn the cards from sale as it investigates.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) BRITISH FORMER CORPORATE INVESTIGATOR AND JOURNALIST, PETER HUMPHREY, SAYING: "When I was there, manufacturing labour work was voluntary, you know, prisoners could do that as a way to earn the pennies that they need to buy daily necessities like soap and toothpaste and biscuits.

What has happened in the last year or so is that work has become compulsory." Tesco said the cards were produced at a printing factory about 100 km from Shanghai's Qingpu prison.

A spokesman for Tesco said on Sunday quote, "We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain."




